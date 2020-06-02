KREPISTMAN, Robert Robert Krepistman, age 86, of Alpharetta, GA died on May 27, 2020. He was born in New York and lived in Atlanta for the past 45 years. He was married to his loving wife of 59 years, the late Helen Krepistman, and was a proud father and grandfather. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Shelly Rose Krepistman of Alpharetta, daughter, Hillary Krepistman of Brookhaven, brother-in-law, Leon Flesdrager of Alpharetta, grandchildren, Seth, Josh and Ryan of Alpharetta, niece, Dana Eliasoph, her husband Keir and children Ajay and Luke, niece, Randi Bleichfeld-Sirota, her husband Mike and children Dylan and Max. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice or Winship Cancer Institute of Emory. Please sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. A graveside service was held Friday, May 29, 2020. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 2, 2020.