KYLE, Robert J. Loving husband and father, Robert J Kyle, age 92 on June 10, 2019 passed away at Emory Hospital. Bob was born August 27, 1926 in St. Petersburg, FL. to R Raymmond and Helen (Stolz) Kyle. He is preceded in death by daughter Regina (Gina) M Snellbaker. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Sylvia Beal Kyle; son, Charles (Chip) R Kyle, and son-in-law, Jack Snellbaker. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1948 with a Chemical Engineering degree and a master's degree in Industrial Engineering. Working at Georgia Tech, Emory and Lockheed for most of his career. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta since 1949. He will be missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church 1328 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30309 on July 11, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019
