LADD, Robert Wade Celebration of Life for Mr. Robert Wade Ladd, will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Spring Rd Decatur Ga. 30034. Rev. Jerry D. Black Pastor. Interment: Green Wood Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 26, 2019