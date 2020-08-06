LAFORTUNE, Sr., Robert E. "Bob" 11/8/34-7/24/20 Bob Lafortune, of Powder Springs, GA passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Bob was born on November 8, 1934 in Winchendon, MA to Francis Lafortune and Yvonne (Labrie) Lafortune. In 1950, he began his military career in the U.S. Army. Bob had a distinguished military career in the US Army, serving in uniform from 1950-1983. He served three tours in Vietnam under Special Operation Command as the First Sergeant of C Co., 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion (AIRMOBILE), and multiple positions within the 4th Infantry Division. He earned the Legion of Merit, four Bronze Star Medals, Meritorious Service Medals, the Air Medal, five Army Commendation Medals, Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, as well as numerous awards, medals and achievements. He retired as Command Sergeants Major Robert E Lafortune in 1983, from Fort McPherson in Georgia. After retiring from the Army, Bob became Director of Parks and Grounds for the City of College Park, and retired as the Director of Sanitation in 2000. Never one to sit still, he continued to act as a consultant for nearly eight years after his retirement. Bob was a man of faith. He didn't wear it on his sleeve, but there was always a rosary by his side, and a prayer uttered during difficult times. Fondly referred to as Dad, Pop, Frenchy, Uncle Bob, and Rascal, he was truly a lion and a lamb. A Decorated war hero, whose bark was definitely worse than his bite Just ask anyone of his granddaughters! A brave patriot, who had high expectations, yet gave praise when praise was due. His philosophy was "A pat on the back is just 12 inches from a kick in the "A_ _!" Bob is survived by his companion of many years Romona Wood of Powder Springs, GA, her sons, William Codner, Edward Codner, and Mark Codner: a daughter, LouAnne Norman and husband Dave of Peachtree City, GA, 4 granddaughters Courney Kopsie and husband Josh and Christine Callaway and husband Seth of Marietta, GA, Julia Lafortune and her partner Isaiah Stumpf and Grace Lafortune of Bellingham, WA, stepgrandson David Norman of Peachtree City, GA, stepgranddaughter Jenny Lynn Brown and husband Christopher of Nashville, TN, great grandchildren Kennedy, Cooper, Caden, Macklin, Everleigh and Ray, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Anne (Houghton) Lafortune (2005), and son Robert Lafortune Jr. (2019). Bob was one of 11 children and is survived by one brother, Alfred Lafortune, three sisters, Yvonne Laferte and Husband Alfred, Jeanne Goodwin and husband Leo, and Shirley Nunley and husband Chuck. A memorial service will be held at St. Phillip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, GA, September 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM. A family memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH. Memorials can be made to: St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 591 Flint River Rd., Jonesboro GA 30238.