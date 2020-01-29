|
LANTZ, Robert C. Aug. 25, 1929 Jan. 26, 2020 Robert Clair Lantz, age 90, passed away at his home at St. George Village in Roswell, GA on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Bob married his high school sweetheart, LaVerne, and is survived by her after an incredible milestone of almost 70 years of marriage. Together they built an amazing legacy that includes 5 children, Lynne Williams, David Lantz (Elizabeth), Jeff Lantz (Rhonda), Tim Lantz and Alyson Palmer (Eric), 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His family was the delight of his life and he took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Bob enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and for many years the entire family spent a week of vacation together. Bob stressed the importance of family and his strong desire was for his grandchildren to nurture family bonds throughout their lives and to continue to build strong family ties in the generations to come. Bob was the 3rd of 4 children born in Salem, Ohio to James and Selma Lantz on Aug. 25, 1929. While an eager student through high school, Bob graduated from the School of Hard Knocks, as he liked to say. He was a self-made man and engaged in multiple entrepreneurial activities at an early age, including managing restaurants owned by his aunt and uncle and owning a glass contracting business. Bob was a sales leader, Regional Manager and the developer of the Federal Accounts division at Tremco Manufacturing Company, where he retired after over 30 years of service. His responsibilities at Tremco led Bob and his family from Ohio to Virginia to Maryland and finally Roswell in 1970. Bob was a do-it-yourselfer and in perpetual motion.... he always had a project going on around the house. He rarely missed an activity or sporting event involving his grandchildren. After retirement he threw himself into many volunteer activities including Habitat for Humanity, Court Appointed Special Advocacy (CASA) and his church, Northbrook United Methodist Church. A constant learner, Bob loved exploring, reading and talking about history, historical destinations and historical figures. A genuine renaissance man, Bob was a sailor, skilled draftsman, real estate investor, bad piano player, big band music and old movie aficionado, and amateur genealogist. He even penned a biography of his youth aptly titled, "My Story"not exactly a New York Times bestseller, but treasured by his family. He was at work writing about the next chapter of his life when his memory began to dim. The family will have a private gathering later this week to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northbrook UMC Building Maintenance Fund (www.northbrookumc.com) or North Fulton Community Charities (www.nfcchelp.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020