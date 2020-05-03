|
LARKIN, Robert Nelson Of Atlanta, GA died peacefully at home on Sunday April 26, 2020. He was fortunate to have the gift of being in his own home with his family. Bob was a man of deep faith in God and held family as his highest achievement. His infectious smile and love for others always guided him. He faced many obstacles and challenges in life and in each one he displayed grit, determination and perseverance. Overcoming a speech impediment, two heart attacks, double amputation and many others, he lived life always the "survivor". Always the eternal optimist, when Bob turned 80 he said "I am going to make it to see all 6 of my grandchildren graduate High School" ~ Last May HE DID. Entrepreneurial Spirit was the cloth Bob was cut from. At age 21 he bought his own truck and started hauling trailers from Buffalo to Chicago. In 1952 he was called to active duty in the US Navy where he worked in the Construction Battalion, better known as the Naval Sea Bees. Not long after he moved to Honolulu, HI, he started his own construction hauling company with multiple trucks in his fleet. It was while he was in HI he met and married the love of his life, M'lou. Two businesses and three young sons later he and M'lou moved to Sydney where he partnered to open Peterbilt Australia and his only daughter, Kathy, was born. The next two decades would take Bob and his family to Northern CA, Nashville and Atlanta. One of his greatest joys of living in the South was his reconnection to playing golf. His weekend rounds at Hillwood Country Club and Cherokee Country Club were places of great joy. His entrepreneurial spirit proved strong again when he followed his passion for wine and led him to begin a wine brokerage company. Other than his family, he was most proud of becoming a Stephen Minister. His faith and hope in God were of utmost importance and he wanted to share his reason for hope with others. We are comforted and reassured that in his final transition, Bob heard the words of his savior "Well Done my good and faithful servant." Preceded in death by his parents James Crate Larkin and Florence Wagner Daniels Larkin, his siblings James Crate Larkin, Jr., Florence "Tiss" Larkin and the love of his life Mary Lou Evans Larkin (M'lou AKA Skip). He is survived by his children Robert Nelson Larkin (Rosemaire), James Springer Larkin (Sheree), John Taylor Larkin (Leanne), Kathy Larkin Bremer (Hank). His pride and joy were his 6 grandchildren. Taylor Hart Bremer, Jennifer Danielle Larkin, John Taylor Larkin, Jr., Hunter Welles Bremer, Connor Michael Larkin & Matthew Durrant Larkin. If you desire, please make a memorial donation to Peachtree Presbyterian Church Stephen Ministry 3434 Roswell Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305. Due to this unprecedented time of Covid-19, we will announce a Celebration of Bob's life at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020