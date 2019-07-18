Services A. S. Turner & Sons 2773 North Decatur Road Decatur , GA 30031 (404) 292-1551 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Leathers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Leathers Jr.

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email LEATHERS, Jr., Robert Thomas It is with deep sadness that the family of Robert Thomas Leathers, Jr, 45, of Atlanta announces his sudden passing, Monday, July 15 while recovering from a battle with pneumonia. Robert was born on August 15, 1973 and was the beloved son of Nancy and Robert Leathers of Atlanta and the much-loved brother of Laura Bolsen of Tucker, GA. Although he had Down's Syndrome, Robert never let that stop him from living a life full of opportunity and joy. Robert was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church. He was a proud graduate of Druid Hills High School in 1995. Robert was an avid Special Olympics athlete who received many awards and trophies. He had many hobbies including going to the movies, bowling on the Super Strikers bowling team, zipping down waterslides at waterparks, swimming at Twin Lakes pool, and tubing at Lake Burton. He especially enjoyed attending camps Sparrowwood and Big Heart for over 35 years, where he rode horses and participated in activities with bravery and zest. Robert loved to travel the world with this family, as long as the destination included an amusement park with a roller coaster. He always thought that the front row seat was the best. He looked forward to annual trips to Disney World, and was especially anticipating an upcoming trip in August to see the new Star Wars section of the park. He loved music and attending concerts at the Vista Room, where he was a front row fan. Over the years, he had the pleasure of meeting Brooks & Dunn, Cindi Lauper, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, and Sir Elton John, who dedicated "Rocket Man" to Robert during one of his concerts. With the help of his wonderful job coach, Viktor, Robert worked at Heritage Candle Company in Tucker for many years and he took great pride in his job. Robert recently moved to Annandale Village in Suwanee, GA to start a new and exciting chapter of his life. Although he was there only a short time, he enjoyed making new friends and his newfound independence. Most importantly, Robert taught valuable life lessons to those around him in a quiet and gentle way. By spending time with Robert, family and friends learned to become accepting of others. Henry David Thoreau once said, "If a man does not keep pace with him companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music he hears however measured or far away." Robert embodied this quote by showing us that patience and understanding of differences really is what love is all about. It is our family's hope that you will remember Robert when you see someone different and offer a smile. Robert's family is comforted with the promise that he is in heaven in the arms of the Lord. Robert is survived by his parents, Robert & Nancy Leathers, a loyal sister Laura Bolsen (Todd) Tucker, GA, aunt Cindi Bancroft (Jon) Aurora, CO, uncle James H. Leathers (Patty) Mansfield, GA, nephews, Alex and Parker Bolsen, and numerous cousins. Visitation, with a buffet reception, will be 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, July 19 at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20 at Briarlake Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Tommy Ferrell followed with burial in Decatur Cemetery. Floral offerings accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Annandale Village, 3500 Annandale Ln, Suwanee, GA 30024 or to the Special Needs Ministry at Briarlake Baptist Church, 3699 Lavista Rd, Decatur, GA 30033. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 18 to July 19, 2019