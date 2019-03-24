Resources
DODD, Jr., Robert Lee Robert Lee "Bobby" Dodd Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 1941, son of Coach Bobby Dodd and Alice Davis Dodd, and sister of Linda Lay n?e Dodd. He attended Grady High School, the University of Florida where he played quarterback for the Gators, and Emory Law School. After working as a partner with the law firm of Dodd, Driver, Connell and Hughes for many years, he opened Bobby Dodd Antiques on Miami Circle in Buckhead. He is survived by his ex-wife Margie and his daughters, Alice and Renee. It was Bobby's wish to be quietly laid to rest at Kennesaw Memorial Park with just the presence of his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bobby Dodd Institute. www.bobbydodd.org/donate.html
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2019
