LETT, Sr., Robert Delano Robert Delano Lett, Sr., 83, transitioned on July 2, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Robert was born November 5, 1936 in Battle Creek, MI; the twelfth child of Benjamin and Jesse (Proctor) Lett. Rob excelled academically and athletically, playing baseball and football for Battle Creek Central High and played the position of tackle at Western Michigan Univ. Bob moved to GA in the early 70's, devoting his career to helping others through his work with the AFL-CIO, Justice Department, DFACS and Job Corps. Bob is survived by his children: Barbara (m. Rodney) Jones, Jean Marie (m. Dennis) Washington, Robert Jr. (m. Ambar), Christopher (Fi. Courtney); grandchildren: Brittany, Tyler, Bria, Jasmine, Christian, King, Destiny and Salome'; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name. The family wishes to thank everyone for their expressions of love. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17th, 1:00 pm Est, at Young Funeral Home, in Atlanta. There will be a virtual link shared by Wednesday for extended family and friends.



