Robert Lindsey


1933 - 2020
Robert Lindsey Obituary
LINDSEY, Robert Hunter Robert Hunter Lindsey, age 86, of Monroe, died on February 14, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY on December 20, 1933. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Alban's Episcopal Church with Rev. Richard Winters officiating. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020
