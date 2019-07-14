|
|
MARKLEY, Robert W. Robert W. Markley, 82, passed away on June 13. He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and he and his wife Charlene (Potts), resided in Stone Mountain, Georgia for the last 35 years. Robert worked for over 40 years as an aluminum sales manager winning numerous awards. He enjoyed traveling with his family and spending time with his three grandsons whom loved him dearly. He most recently was a beloved employee at Walmart where customers enjoyed his winning smile, laughter, and charming personality. Surviving family members are his wife; two brothers John and twin Richard; three children Jeff, Cindy Kincaid, and Julie Miklos; and three grandsons Nicholas and Michael Kincaid and Karl Miklos. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019