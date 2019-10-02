|
|
MAYHUE, Robert Robert (Monk) Wallace Mayhue, age 69, of Grayson, Georgia, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 30. Monk was born Nov. 15, 1949 in Griffin, Georgia and was raised in Macon, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Helen Mayhue. Monk was a 1967 graduate of Mark Smith High School and a 1972 graduate of North Georgia College. Monk commissioned as an officer in the United States Army where he was a helicopter pilot. After his military service, he had a successful and lengthy career with Eastman Kodak where he retired and later worked for Partitions Contracting. Monk touched so many lives and had countless friends with whom he cherished spending time. He is survived by his wife, Mary Mayhue of Grayson, Georgia; his two sons Rob (Amy) and Greg Mayhue (Kay Lynn); his six grandchildren, Trip, Madison, Truitt, Bowen, Keaton and Campbell Mayhue,;his brother Marney Mayhue; two sisters, Debbie Willis (J.C.) and Susan Keenum; two nieces and five nephews; daughters by marriage: Anna Harbin, Emily (Steve) Murosky, and Julie (Ryan) Trudo and grandchildren by marriage: Tianna, Andrew, Tyler, Elizabeth, and Luke. A celebration of life honoring the Monk Mayhue will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain, Georgia with Pastor Ellynda Lipsey officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service at the church. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019