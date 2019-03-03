|
|
MCGWIER, Sr., Robert A memorial service for Robert A. McGwier Sr., (Bob), age 79, of Post Falls, ID was held at Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d'Alene, ID. Bob died Dec. 8, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Diane (McCown) of Post Falls; three children, Holly (and Mark) Butcher and Beth (and Christopher) Leonardo of Washington state, and Rob McGwier Jr. of Idaho; nine grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jane (Lewis) Robertson of Rutledge, Georgia; sister-in-law Paula (Jeff) Little of Kalispell, MT, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Bob attended Wm. A. Bass High in Atlanta, Young Harris College, and Georgia Tech. He was in the Air Force stationed in Oregon & Montana, where he met and married Diane. Please visit www.yatesfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and on-line registry.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019