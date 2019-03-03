Services
McKINNON, Robert Mr. Robert (Bob) Glenn McKinnon of Atlanta, GA passed away on Feb. 17, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on March 30th at 3 PM at Shallowford Presbyterian Church 2375 Shallowford Road N.E. Atlanta, GA 30345. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be sent to Vets With A Mission, http://www.vetswithamission.org or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, https://www.pancan.org. Online condolences can be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangement entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory in Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019
