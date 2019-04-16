|
|
MERRILL, III, Robert G. Robert G. Merrill, III, 68, died suddenly on March 17, 2019. Bobby graduated from The University of Alabama where he played football, wrestled, and was an active member of the A Club. He had inspiring and fascinating careers in public relations and sports events and was an active member of Peachtree Rd. UMC and a long-time, beloved resident of Peachtree Park. Bobby was a gregarious and humble man. Carol, Bo and Katherine know that our husband, father and brother is the love that remains. A private family memorial is planned. Friends may celebrate Bobby's life with a donation to PRUMC or Peachtree Park Civic Assoc.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019