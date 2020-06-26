Robert Meyer
MEYER, Robert F. "Bob" Robert (Bob) F Meyer, age 86, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on June 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Barbara Mincey Meyer. Bob was born January 5, 1934, in Tiffin, OH, son of Rev. Lester and Ruth Meyer. He graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois in 1956 with a degree in music education. He served as minister of music in churches until going to Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma for a degree in business administration in 1963. He worked as business administration for Labette County Community School in Altamont, KS, and for Samsonite Corporation in Denver in accounting, payroll and capital budgeting. He developed Christian seminars in spiritual growth and traveled with wife, Barbara, across the United States presenting in churches. He served as Southeast area representative for Maverick Ranch Corporation in Denver, CO. Hobbies included nature and professional photography, mountain climbing and four-wheeling. Bob was a member of Roswell United Methodist Church. He donated his body to Emory University of Atlanta, GA for research.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
