|
|
MILLER, Robert Edward "Bobby" January 17, 1958 March 1, 2020 On March 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, our dear and loving Robert Edward (Bobby) Miller, age 62, received his perfect wings from our Father who art in Heaven; and was welcomed into His garden of angels. Mr. Miller was a native of Atlanta. He graduated Decatur High School Class of 1977. He was a loyal and dedicated employee of Suzanna's Kitchen, Duluth, for 35 years. Mr. Miller moved to Forsyth County after meeting and marrying his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Barbara (Barbie Brown) Miller. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Jackie Miller of Stone Mountain, Terry and Cindy Miller of Stone Mountain, Lynda and Gilbert Holland of Conyers; Victor Miller and life partner Francis Alaron of Flowery Branch, David (Cowboy) Brown of Cumming, Tony and Betty Jo Nichols of Cumming; nieces and nephews-in-law, Kevin and Amber Cone of Atlanta, Alain and Briana Rigaud of Washington, DC, Kayla Holland of Conyers, Ashley Nichols of Cumming; and nephew, Joshua Nichols of Cumming. Mr. Miller is also survived by uncles and aunts, Martha Holcomb of Clarkston, John & Sarah Briscoe, of Commerce, Larry and Ellen Atkinson of Carrollton, Suzie Briscoe of Lawrenceville, Carl Brown of Stapleton, GA. Love and care supporters during Mr. Miller's battle include Carl Brown of Stapleton, Dennis (D.W.) Sweatman of Cumming, Susan Tate of Cumming, Joyce Tate of Cumming, Kelly Tate of Cumming, Jimmy and Janice Murrah of Cumming, Robert and Nora Olson of Cumming, Helen Loudermilk of Cumming, Doug Loudermilk of Cumming, Jessie Loudermilk of Cumming, Tony Hanson of Cumming, Dulce Cetti of Dawsonville, Sherrie Wood of Cumming, Dr. Jay and Staff of Georgia Cancer Johns Creek location. Bobby Splawn (hair). Mr. Miller also leaves behind beloved pets, Desiree', General Lee, Baby Love and Willie. He will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Melvin Pass and Keith Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4 PM - 8 PM. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2020