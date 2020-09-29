Robert Mona



MONA, Jr., Robert Francis





Robert Francis Mona, Jr. passed away September 20, 2020 at the age of 62. Bob was an avid lover of music his entire life. He was a proud member of his high school marching band playing Saxophone and Flute. He was also very proud of becoming an Eagle Scout at the age of 18. Bob is survived by his brother Bill, sister Gina Casbon (Doug), nephews Ryan Casbon (Natalie), Kyle Casbon, Dylan Casbon, and great-nephews William, Henry, and James Casbon. Bob will be laid to rest at Honey Creek Woodlands, Conyers, GA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store