Robert Mona
MONA, Jr., Robert Francis


Robert Francis Mona, Jr. passed away September 20, 2020 at the age of 62. Bob was an avid lover of music his entire life. He was a proud member of his high school marching band playing Saxophone and Flute. He was also very proud of becoming an Eagle Scout at the age of 18. Bob is survived by his brother Bill, sister Gina Casbon (Doug), nephews Ryan Casbon (Natalie), Kyle Casbon, Dylan Casbon, and great-nephews William, Henry, and James Casbon. Bob will be laid to rest at Honey Creek Woodlands, Conyers, GA.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc
1424 Veterans Dr Suite 1
Conyers, GA 30012
678-253-1876
