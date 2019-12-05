|
MOORE, Jr., Robert Robert (Robbie) Clester Moore, Jr., was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 3, 1988, to, Robert and Raquel Moore. His birth was a delight to his sister, Leslie Nicole Moore, who had wanted a brother for a very long time. Robbie graduated from Chamblee Charter High School, Chamblee, Georgia. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from ITT Technical Institute, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Robbie joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served as a military police officer at Fort Leonard Wood TC, Missouri. He was honorably discharged in August 2013. He was a member of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and he was baptized by Bishop Eddie L. Long. He served in church ministry as an environmental care manager and on the security detail, at Triumphant Community Church, where his father, Robert Moore was the senior pastor. Robbie was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, camping, nature walks and wildlife. He was an animal whisperer. On November 24, 2019, Robbie was suddenly taken home to be with the Lord, due to a ruptured aortic valve aneurysm. Robbie leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Elder Robert Moore and Elder Raquel Moore, his sister, Leslie Moore, his paternal grandmother, Lady Willa Moore, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends. The Celebration of Robert C. Moore, Jr's life will take place at 12 Noon, on Saturday, December 7, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6400 Woodrow Road, Lithonia, Georgia 30038. His body will lie in repose from 11 AM to 12 Noon. His body may also be viewed on Friday, December 6, from 10 AM to 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, located at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, Georgia 30034. Flowers and Acknowledgments may be sent to Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, located at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, Georgia 30034.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019