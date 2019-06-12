NEAPOLE, Robert Charles August 30, 1936 - June 6, 2019. Predeceased by parents Charles and Florence Neapole, sister Elaine Bennett, and granddaughter Anna Beresford. Survived by wife Janet Boyd Neapole, daughters Laurie (Peter), Susan, and son Bob (Kimberly). Grandchildren James and Michael, Caitlin and Ryan, Brian, James and Layla, Ashley and Hailey, and brother Bill Neapole (Sheila). Born in Toronto, he grew up in Montreal where he met Janet, his beloved wife of 59 years. Business transfers allowed his family to have great adventures living in Limerick, Ireland and Paris, France. Bob and Janet then left Montreal for Glens Falls, NY and finally settled in Atlanta, Georgia making many wonderful and dynamic friends along the way. A leader in his career as a mechanical engineer and executive, Bob particularly enjoyed mentoring younger colleagues and finally retired at age 80. A passion for vintage British automobiles kept Bob busy collecting and restoring to perfection. Avid travelers with a particular love of Europe, Bob and Janet, and often the entire family, explored culturally rich destinations. However, his favorite place on earth was Beacon Island in Ontario where he made mischief as a kid, fixed everything, designed solar power systems and enjoyed well-deserved cold beers on the porch. A captivating storyteller, Bob would entertain and engage all who had the privilege to meet him. Tall in stature with a personality to match, Bob will be dearly missed by all. The family wishes to thank the caring and dedicated staff at Emory University Hospital. Donations can be made to Winship Cancer Institute: winshipcancer.emory.edu. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary