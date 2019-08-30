|
|
NECESSARY, Robert Leonard "Bob" Robert Leonard "Bob" Necessary, died peacefully after a brief fight with glioblastoma. Bob was born on December 14, 1929 in Lone Jack, MO to Ella Marie Parish Necessary and James Necessary. He grew up in Lone Jack, MO as the youngest of three children. Bob married the love of his life, Fredericka Louise "Fredi" Necessary on June 24, 1949 and they recently joyously celebrated 70 years of marriage with family and enjoying the well wishes of many friends and loved ones. Bob is survived by his wife, Fredi, their sons Bob (Teri) Necessary, Steve (Debbie) Necessary, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved their PaPa; grandchildren: Rob (Bri) Necessary II, with great-grandsons Anson and Summit, great-granddaughter Baylor, Lauren (Chris) Hall, with great-granddaughter, Emerson, great-grandsons Brady and Davis, Mallory (Mitchell) Scates, with great-granddaughter, Clara, Kristi (Matt) Loveless, with great-grandson, Drew, great-granddaughter Kate, Courtney (Chase) Condon, with great-granddaughter, Ava, great-grandson, Lochlan, and Abbie (Mykas) Degesys, MD, with great-granddaughter, Emilija, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. Bob and Fredi moved to Atlanta in 1963 and ultimately retired from a division of US Steel that was headquartered here. His experience in the world of systems and data processing placed him as an expert in the early days of the world of IT as we know it today. Through all of this, Bob was the consummate family man and, as a lifelong Christian, a man of God and lover of Jesus. He served his living Lord at several churches, most recently at Ivy Creek Baptist. Bob was a humble servant and sweet spirited man, loyal and loving to all he met. Visitation will be at Bill Head Funeral Home-Duluth on Saturday, August 31, from 3 PM to 5 PM. Services will be at Ivy Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, September 1, at 3 PM, officiated by Dr. Craig Dale and Rev. Tom Van Laningham. Interment will be later that day in a private ceremony. Arrangements are being handled by Bill Head Funeral Home-Duluth.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019