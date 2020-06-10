NICHOLS, Robert E. Robert E. Nichols, 87, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on June 05, 2020. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on June 10, 2020 at Sandy Springs Chapel. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Gary Fuller of Kingswood Church will be officiating. Robert was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee on September 12, 1932. Upon graduation from high school he entered the Army and served honorably in the Korean War followed by several years of service in the Army Reserve. Robert was married to Barbara Ann Nichols on January 03, 1958; they were married 62 years. They have two children, Robert, Jr. and Walter and two grandchildren, Ann Elizabeth and Walter, Jr. Robert worked as a regional manager for General Motors for 37 years followed by a career in real estate with Coldwell Banker for 10 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, solving puzzles and spending time with his family. He was a member of and actively involved with his church, Kingswood in Dunwoody, GA and later Carmel Baptist in Matthews, NC. He was also a Freemason and member of the American Legion. Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Walter; daughter-in-law, Leigh Ann; grandchildren, Ann Elizabeth and Walter, Jr. and other family and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, F.J. and Josephine; his son, Robert, Jr., three sisters and one brother. The family of Robert Nichols wishes to thank all our family and friends for their prayers, love and compassion.