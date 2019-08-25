|
OATES, Robert Franklin Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, Robert (Bob) F. Oates passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2019. Bob was born on April 30, 1941 in Cleveland County, North Carolina, son to the late Robert and Isabelle Oates. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Debbi; children Chris, Robyn (Brad), Lauren (Frank), Kelli (Ben), and Caitlin (Stuart); grandchildren Koosha, Allyson, Kian, Ashleigh, Jayden, Jackson, Carter, and Kasra; and siblings Becky Wiley and Denver Oates. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Morgan. Bob earned his bachelor's degree from Gardner-Webb and Carson-Newman and his master's in divinity from the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Bob served many families and communities as a minister before beginning a successful 40-year career in medical sales. He will be greatly missed. Visitation is Aug. 30 at Roswell Funeral Home from 5 PM - 7 PM. A memorial service will be held Aug. 31, 11 AM at Roswell United Methodist Church. The family will be receiving friends from 10 AM until the service hour.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019