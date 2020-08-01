1/
Robert Odom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODOM, Robert Edward Robert Edward Odom, age 78, of Powder Springs passed away July 31, 2020. Robert was an auto enthusiast who loved restoring old cars. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Odom; daughter, Krista Feltmann of Gainesville; granddaughter, Kyla Feltmann of Gainesville; sisters, Ann Green of Panama City, FL, Sue Boatwright of Douglasville, Norma Dyches of Hiram; and brother, Jimmy Odom of Breman; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 11:00 AM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Gainesville. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. In keeping with current precautions due to COVID-19, we are requesting that anyone visiting wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Interment
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
(770) 944-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved