ORR, Jr., Robert Lee "Bobby"

Robert "Bobby" Lee Orr Jr., age 70, of Atlanta, Georgia, devoted brother, uncle, and treasured friend, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 PM - 3 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Mask are required by anyone attending the visitation or the funeral at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wilson funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia. An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
WILSON FUNERAL HOMES-RINGGOLD CHAPEL
443 Boynton Dr
Ringgold, GA 30736
Guest Book sponsored by WILSON FUNERAL HOMES-RINGGOLD CHAPEL Wallis-Stewart Chapel

November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel
