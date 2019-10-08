|
|
PHILLIPS, Colonel (Ret.) Robert S. "Stan" Colonel (Ret.) Phillips, Robert S. (Stan), a resident of Prattville, AL, died October 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held on October 9, 2019 at Dalraida United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 1 PM and service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tom Taylor officiating. He was born on September 29, 1933 in Staunton, Virginia to Robert Hamner Phillips and Elise Fauver Taylor Phillips. Colonel Phillips was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 47 years, Vivian LaGene Phillips, his son, Robert Stanley, Jr., and his sister, Mary Anne Hardy. He is survived by his wife, Hazel B. Phillips; his daughter Genie and her husband E. Joseph Goodreault of Orinda, California and 3 granddaughters, Elise (Alex) Van Drunen, Madeline Goodreault and Taylor Phillips and grandson Joey Goodreault, one sister, Elise Phillips and brother Joseph E. Phillips and wife, Debbie. Colonel Phillips was retired from the United States Air Force and Max Credit Union. He was an active member of the Dalraida United Methodist Church, serving as head usher and as a member of the Finance Committee, Staff Parish Relations Committee and the Administrative Council. Colonel Phillips served his country for over 26 years as a pilot, staff officer and commander. He flew combat in the C-123 (k) in Vietnam where he completed 165 missions. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters. Following his military career, he began a new career as the Operations Manager (branches) at Max Credit Union where he served over 20 years as an employee and a year and a half as a consultant. He was subsequently elected to the Board of Directors where he served for seven years. He was a member of Beta Alpha PSI Beta Gamma Sigma, and served as president of the Military Officers Association of America and the Flight Captain of the Founders' Flight of the Order of Daedalians at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. He was a proud member of the General Richard Montgomery Chapter (serving as President in 2008 2009; and also a member of Gen. Archer Elmore Chapter in Prattville, of the Sons of the American Revolution. To offer online condolences, visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 8, 2019