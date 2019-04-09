|
|
POPE, Robert Jesse "Bob" Mr. Robert "Bob" Jesse Pope, age 81, died Thursday April 4, 2019. The Atlanta, GA native retired to Statesboro, GA over four years ago to be near his family. He is survived by his wife, Janie S. Pope; a daughter, Beth Pope Blanchard (Tim); son, William L. Pope; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews; and Squirt. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Statesboro, GA at the home of Beth and Tim Blanchard.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2019