RHINEHART, Robert Robert (Bob) Rose Rhinehart passed away on May 19th, 2019. He was 78. Bob was a man of deep and remarkable Christian faith. His faith journey began in 1974 when he dedicated his life to Christ. From that moment on, he lived his life according to one of his favorite verses, Matthew 6:33. He was a proud Georgia Tech graduate and a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Bob married Grace Van Court in 1976. He was her partner, best friend, and constant supporter for 43 years. He was her rock, and she was his "Chief Advisor." Together, they raised five children. He was a devoted father to Laura, Nancy, Catherine, Megan, and Robert, and a tender grandfather to Jon and Will. His children's lives, and their work, are a living testament to his endless love, gentle guidance, and unwavering support. Bob was a successful broker at Merrill Lynch for over 30 years. After leaving Merrill Lynch, he had a second career as President and CEO of CIS Biotech Inc. and GRACE Laboratories. A memorial service will be held on May 28th at 2:00 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church at 955 Johnson Ferry Road. He was buried at Sweetwater Cemetery in Leakesville, Mississippi on May 25th. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019