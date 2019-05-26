Services
South Care Cremation and Funeral Society- Marietta
595 Franklin Rd. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
770-420-5557
For more information about
Robert Rhinehart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rhinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rhinehart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Rhinehart Obituary
RHINEHART, Robert Robert (Bob) Rose Rhinehart passed away on May 19th, 2019. He was 78. Bob was a man of deep and remarkable Christian faith. His faith journey began in 1974 when he dedicated his life to Christ. From that moment on, he lived his life according to one of his favorite verses, Matthew 6:33. He was a proud Georgia Tech graduate and a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Bob married Grace Van Court in 1976. He was her partner, best friend, and constant supporter for 43 years. He was her rock, and she was his "Chief Advisor." Together, they raised five children. He was a devoted father to Laura, Nancy, Catherine, Megan, and Robert, and a tender grandfather to Jon and Will. His children's lives, and their work, are a living testament to his endless love, gentle guidance, and unwavering support. Bob was a successful broker at Merrill Lynch for over 30 years. After leaving Merrill Lynch, he had a second career as President and CEO of CIS Biotech Inc. and GRACE Laboratories. A memorial service will be held on May 28th at 2:00 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church at 955 Johnson Ferry Road. He was buried at Sweetwater Cemetery in Leakesville, Mississippi on May 25th.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now