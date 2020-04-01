|
RICE, Robert H. After a long life of service to country and family, Robert H. Rice, 96, of Wells, Me., formerly of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully on March 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 1, 1923 in Elberton, GA, the son of Leonidas and Leila Rice. After graduating from Elberton High School and North Georgia College he was drafted by the U.S. Army and thus began a 25-year military career. As a member of the 35th Infantry he participated in the Allied Invasion, beginning at Omaha Beach, then the liberation of St. Lo, France and, as a member of Patton's Army, the Battle of the Bulge. Among his many awards for this heroic combat service he was awarded two Army Commendation Medals, the Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor. In 1945 he enrolled at GA Tech and upon graduation was commissioned 2nd Lt. Through the ROTC program. From 1949-68 he served in Okinawa, Korea, Taiwan, and Thule, Greenland, as well many U.S. locations. Following retirement from the Army he joined the staff at GA Tech Alumni Association as Director of Programs and then as Executive Director. Bob is survived by his loving wife of twenty-six years, Linda Forrestal Rice, of Wells, Maine, his sons Robert H. Rice, Jr.(Nancy) of Cedartown, GA, Richard C. Rice (Donna) of Marietta, GA, and Vickery C. Rice (Diane) of Woodstock, GA and a brother, Gene Rice of Elberton. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Betty Turner Rice, sister Sara Maxwell of Elberton and brother Lon Rice of Athens, GA. He also leaves five grandchildren, one great-grandson and fifteen step-grandchildren. Bob cherished his many days on the course with dear friends at Ansley and Settendown Golf Clubs in Atlanta and Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport, Maine. A service of remembrance will be held in Atlanta at a later date; meanwhile those who wish may contribute to: support.woundedwarrior.org/Donate
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2020