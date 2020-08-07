1/
Robert Ridgeway
RIDGEWAY, Robert L. Robert L. Ridgeway, born on October 24, 1925 in Berwyn, Maryland. Robert was raised in the Maryland suburban area of Washington, D.C. He attended the University of Maryland, George Washington University. He holds a B.S. degree in business and Government Administration and LLB law. Robert was drafted into the U.S. Army in November 1943 and served in Patton's Third Army in Europe during the winter, spring, and summer of 1945. He was employed as a Special Agent with F.B.I. from 1951 to 1976. Assigned to Cleveland, Atlanta, Pittsburg, Huntington, WV resident agent, Chicago supervisor, FBI headquarters, Detroit (Assistant Agent in Charge) and FBI Headquarters (inspector). Following the FBI employed by Delta Airlines and a CIA contract employee. His memberships include; Society of Former Agents of the FBI, VFW, American Legion, Alpha Tau Omega college fraternity, Masonic Lodge, First Redeemer Baptist Church (Cumming, Georgia) and Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association. Robert leaves to cherish his memories; his wife Wynelle Ridgeway, son Robert Gregory Ridgeway, daughter Carol L. Phipott, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2020.
