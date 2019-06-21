Services
Robert Rogers Obituary
ROGERS, Robert Home Going Celebration for Mr. Robert Rogers, age 73 of Lithonia Ga, will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11AM at Lilly Hill Baptist Church, 344 Robin St. Decatur GA 30030. Visitation hours will be from 10 AM to 8 PM on Friday June 21, 2019 at the South DeKalb Chapel. Mr. Rogers will be entombed at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr. Lithonia Ga 30058. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (South Dekalb Chapel)-(404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019
