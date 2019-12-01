|
ROSS, Robert F. Robert (Bob) Frank Ross, native of Atlanta, GA made his transition on Nov. 14, 2019. Bob was 92, born at Grady Hospital on Sept. 4, 1927. Bob was the youngest of four children to Aurelia K. Long and Thomas A. Ross. Growing up in the West End of Atlanta. Bob attended Tech High School before serving two years as a tactics instructor in the U.S Army during the conflict with Korea. Following his service, Bob attended the University of Georgia (Atlanta) and graduated with the first class, which was to become GA State University. Bob was very active and one of the founders of the Georgia Beta chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Bob also contributed to the yearbook (The Rampway), the newspaper (The Signal), and served as student body Vice President. Bob also represented the Universities student body in the Who's Who Among Students in Universities and Colleges. Bob was a loved longtime volunteer and donor at Project Open Hand Atlanta. Bob and his late wife Barbara volunteered at "Tuesday at the Shrine" dinners, one of the first responders to the AIDS crisis in Atlanta. Bob is survived by his three daughters, Ann Bond, Lisa Bond, Laura Chester and his grandson Ross Chester. He is also survived by many cousins including Ann A. Witte, Nancy Jacobs and Pamela Nye. Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Service will be held on Dec. 12 at 11 AM, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peach Tree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. Reception to follow at church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019