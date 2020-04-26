|
ROUGHSEDGE, Robert Robert Edwin Roughsedge passed away on April 20, 2020, from natural causes. He was born on January 12, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York, to his loving parents, Helen and Thomas. After a childhood in Brooklyn, Greeley, PA, and Queens, NY, Bob served in the Citizens' Military Training Camp and graduated from Brooklyn Tech. He met his future wife, F. Marie Doyle, as a teenager, at the World's Fair in 1940 in New York. He enlisted in the Army in 1942, serving in World War II on the European front until 1945 as a Corporal in the 305th Signal Operation Battalion. He was honorably discharged in 1945. Bob and Marie married in 1945, moving to upstate New York, where Bob graduated from Clarkson University in 1948. Their son, Brian, was born in 1948, and their daughter, Ann, in 1951. They settled in Wilmington, Delaware, where Bob was an electrical engineer for DuPont for over thirty years. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed hobbies, which included stamp-collecting, genealogy, tracing his family roots back to the 1500s, and corresponding with friends and family through letters. Bob moved to Atlanta in 2001. After Marie's passing in 2003, he became a volunteer at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in the cardiac catheterization lab. It was there that he met Helene Bixler, his companion since 2005. Bob was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and shining example of commitment to his family, his friends, and his country. Also known as "Pop," he will be greatly missed. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Thomas, his brother, Jack, his wife, Marie, and his son, Brian. He is survived by his partner, Helene; daughter, Ann, and son-in-law, Richard Citarella; his grandson, Stephen, wife Jennifer, and great-granddaughter, Lucille; his granddaughter, Megan, husband Joe Stewart, and great-granddaughter, Devon and great-grandson, Chase; his grandson, Christopher, and great-grandson, Joseph Anthony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta History Center for the Veterans History Project, which Bob was proud to be part of. Checks can be made payable to the Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. Donors may indicate on the check that the funds are intended for the Veterans History Project (VHP) in memory of Robert Roughsedge. Online donations can be received at https://www.atlantahistorycenter.com/support#donations. Please indicate the Veterans History Project, with reference to Robert Roughsedge. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020