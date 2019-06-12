RUSSELL, Robert Thomas ( June 02, 1929 - May 16, 2019 ) Robert Thomas Russell was born June 2, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to George E. Russell and Louise R. Bilodeau Russell. His grandparents were Dr. Thomas Russell, Clara Bell Russell, John and Rose (Brousseau) Bilodeau, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Bob's brother, Wayne E. Russell preceded him in death in 1979. Two earlier children predeceased him, Jan Elizabeth Russell in 1957 and Margaret Ann Russell in 1974. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Joyce Lee Mitchell of Manchester, Georgia, and children Laura L. Layton Kelly (husband, John) of Roswell, Ga., and Robert T. Russell, Jr. (wife, Alese) of Acworth, Georgia and four granddaughters, Audra Russell, Katie Layton, Meredith Russell, Caroline Layton. He is also survived by sister Clara Louise Anderson and husband Lyle of Stillwater, Minnesota, and their children Mark Anderson, Bruce (wife, Karen) Anderson and daughters Jana Anderson and Emily Anderson. Bob is also survived by cousins Charles R. Oleson of Denver, Colorado, William Alton Russell of Tequesta, Florida, Dr. Thomas Russell of Stillwater, Minnesota, Pierre Bilodeau of Quebec, Canada, and J. Stuart Russell, Esquire of Glasgow, Scotland. Cousin Lloyd Greeley predeceased him in California. Bob graduated from high school in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in 1947 and the University of Iowa in 1951. Volunteering in 1951 for military service, he was assigned to the Army Security Agency of the U.S. Army, promoted to Sergeant and given a reserve commission as second lieutenant before being honorably discharged in 1954. He resumed his education in 1953 at Emory Law School and was admitted to the Georgia State Bar in 1956. Bob was employed by Fulton National Bank of Atlanta, which became Bank South and ultimately merged into Bank of America from which he retired as Vice President after 43 years. He also was a professor of law for ten years at Atlanta Law School and Woodrow Wilson College of Law for fourteen years, making a twenty-four-year educational contribution to hundreds of graduates of which he was especially proud. Upon retirement in 1997, Bob opened a successful private law practice which he continued until 2017. Bob was president of the North Fulton Bar Association and the Atlanta Estate Planning Council and served on the board of directors of both organizations. Honors bestowed upon Bob included the title of 'Kentucky Colonel' by Kentucky Governor Maxine Collins in 1986 for his service in resolving a municipal bankruptcy. Woodrow Wilson College of Law conferred upon Bob an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 1996. He was a member of the Georgia Bar Association for over 63 years. He was also a life member of the Atlanta Lawyers Club. A funeral service was held at Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 with interment following in the family plot in Meriwether Memory Gardens, Manchester, Ga. In lieu of flowers, the Robert T. Russell family request that gifts be made in his honor to the Georgia State University Law School. Cox Funeral Home, 93 Prather Barnes Road, Manchester, Ga. 31816 is assisting the family with arrangements. All are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coxfh.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary