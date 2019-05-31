|
SAINE, Robert "Bob" Robert "Bob" Saine, age 84 of Sugar Hill, GA passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by first wife, Jean Saine; daughter, Donna Saine; son, Darrel Saine; parents, Francis "Mooney" and Alene Saine; sister, Brenda Corley. Mr. Saine is survived by his wife Virginia Saine, Sugar Hill; children, Renee Patton, Buford, GA, Lisa (Mike) Horah Buford, GA, Amy (Russell) Phillips, Gainesville, GA; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. A 1953 North Fulton High graduate, he attended the Atlanta Division of UGA but remained a loyal Georgia Tech fan. After a thirty-two-year career at Eastman Kodak, he was a successful realtor for twenty years. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sugar Hill United Methodist Church Chapel followed by interment at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA on Saturday, June 1 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, 4600 Nelson Brogdon Blvd, Buford, GA 30518, in memory of Bob Saine. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019