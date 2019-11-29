|
|
SCOTT, Rev. Robert J. Funeral Services for Reverend Robert Joseph Scott, of Atlanta, GA., will he held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 11 AM, at Linden-Shorts C.M.E. Church, 710 Commercial Avenue N.W., Atlanta, GA 30318, with remains placed instate at 9:30 AM, Rev. S.J. Delaine, Pastor, Officiating. Wake Services will be held Friday, 6 PM - 7 PM, at the mortuary. He is survived by, nieces and nephews, Andre D. Ward, Keena Redding-Hunt (Ben), Vanessa Atkins (Walter), Nadra Redding, Robert Redding, Walter Atkins, Nada Redding, Robert Redding; Godson, Mike Huger and family; family friends, Tommy Morrison, John Morrison (Sally); and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 502 Pryor Street, Unit 222, Atlanta, GA. 30312, at 10 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2019