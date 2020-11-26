1/
Robert Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOTT, Robert B.

Robert B. Scott, 80, of Alpharetta, GA died Wednesday evening. Nov 18th, unexpectedly. Due to COVID, there will be no memorial service, although the family is planning a small gathering at a later date so close family & friends can find peace and remember Bob.

Born in Derby, CT, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, starting his career working at Sikorsky Aircraft, Stratford, CT. Later working as an engineer and salesman for a German ball bearings company. He transferred to Alpharetta, GA with his then wife, Genene (d 1998.). He loved to talk and was known for his booming laugh and giving big bear hugs. He enjoyed many trips with family, golfing, and puzzles.

Robert is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary Talbot Scott, his sister Lorna Berger (Leonard) of Shelton, CT, his son, Timothy Scott (Jacqueline) of Prospect, CT, his daughter, Cheryl Small (Allan) of Sugar Hill, GA and his daughter Kimberly Behrend (Richard) of Mechanicsburg, PA, his stepson, Darren Bossow of Beemer, NE and stepson Christopher Cermak and stepdaughter, Tracy Cermak Pavluck (Alex), both of GA; 9 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew & Mable Scott, his daughter, Samantha Scott and his grandson, Derrick Bossow.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005.

Condolences may be sent by visiting https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com__;!!JZyed81S!waLf_WDvg62fqfusbah4k6WOqEeyFv6UCei32DWf-5vJE-SEBKIukXHwIsRJWXU$ .

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved