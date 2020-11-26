SCOTT, Robert B.
Robert B. Scott, 80, of Alpharetta, GA died Wednesday evening. Nov 18th, unexpectedly. Due to COVID, there will be no memorial service, although the family is planning a small gathering at a later date so close family & friends can find peace and remember Bob.
Born in Derby, CT, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, starting his career working at Sikorsky Aircraft, Stratford, CT. Later working as an engineer and salesman for a German ball bearings company. He transferred to Alpharetta, GA with his then wife, Genene (d 1998.). He loved to talk and was known for his booming laugh and giving big bear hugs. He enjoyed many trips with family, golfing, and puzzles.
Robert is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary Talbot Scott, his sister Lorna Berger (Leonard) of Shelton, CT, his son, Timothy Scott (Jacqueline) of Prospect, CT, his daughter, Cheryl Small (Allan) of Sugar Hill, GA and his daughter Kimberly Behrend (Richard) of Mechanicsburg, PA, his stepson, Darren Bossow of Beemer, NE and stepson Christopher Cermak and stepdaughter, Tracy Cermak Pavluck (Alex), both of GA; 9 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew & Mable Scott, his daughter, Samantha Scott and his grandson, Derrick Bossow.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005.
