SCRUGGS, Sr., Robert Lawson "Bob" Robert Lawson (Bob) Scruggs, Sr. passed in peace September 28, 2019, at the age of 98. He was born February 5, 1921, in Atlanta, Georgia, spending most of his adult life in College Park, East Point, and Peachtree City. He was preceded in death by his parents Martha (Hope) and Charles C. Scruggs, Sr., brother Charles C. Scruggs, Jr., and son Robert L. (Bob) Scruggs, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hazelwood-Scruggs, two sons, Carlton (Darline) Scruggs and Rick (Deanie) Scruggs, daughter-in-law Bonnie Scruggs, two step children, Leigh Anne (Bart) Lundy and Russ Hazelwood, five grandchildren, Stacye (Stefan) Scruggs-Bock, Cathy (Eric) Vitosh, Jennifer (Guy) Picketts, Matthew Scruggs and Emily (Brady) Ellsworth, and twelve great grandchildren. Robert, who was beloved by many, lived a full and successful life. He had a passion for flying and sports, especially baseball. After graduating from North Fulton High School and North Georgia College, where he played baseball, basketball and trumpet in the band, he enrolled at Georgia Tech, but his love for flying drew him in another direction. During World War II, Robert served his country in the Army Air Corp. In 1946, he became a pilot with Delta Airlines and retired in 1981 after 35 years of flying. His name is synonymous with Post 50 American Legion Baseball, having coached them for 25 years with an unprecedented winning record. He was a longtime member of the Canongate Clubs (now Club.Corp) and played golf with The Fryer Group, regularly shooting his age. Bob had many other interests over the years. He was an avid sailor, played the banjo, tennis, and owned 2 businesses, including Southern Maid Donut Shop in East Point. He was also a realtor and builder. Among the many apartments and homes, he built in the metropolitan Atlanta area, was the first talking house in Atlanta. After retiring from Delta Airlines, he was a scout for the Atlanta Braves Baseball Club. He was a member of Heritage Christian Church and The Primetimers in Fayetteville. His funeral service will be held at Heritage Christian Church on Saturday, October 5 with Brother Danny Haynes (former Post 50 player) officiating. Visitation/Viewing at the church will be from 11:00 12:00 followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 noon. A reception will be held in the Church Caf? afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, GA. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, (770) 964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019