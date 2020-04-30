|
SHERRILL, Robert Worth Robert Worth Sherrill passed away on March 17, 2020, in Dunwoody, GA, at the age of 87. Robert graduated from UGA with a master's in science and a doctorate in philosophy and served in the U.S Navy, rising to the rank of Commander. He was predeceased by his mother Letha, father Worth and brother William. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Beatrice, daughters Sandra, Linda, and Barbara, cousin Charlotte, and grandchildren Joanna, Charles, Elizabeth, and Emma. Well wishes can be sent to his memorial website: https://www.forevermissed.com/robert-worth-sherrill/about.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2020