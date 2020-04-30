Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sherrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sherrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sherrill Obituary
SHERRILL, Robert Worth Robert Worth Sherrill passed away on March 17, 2020, in Dunwoody, GA, at the age of 87. Robert graduated from UGA with a master's in science and a doctorate in philosophy and served in the U.S Navy, rising to the rank of Commander. He was predeceased by his mother Letha, father Worth and brother William. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Beatrice, daughters Sandra, Linda, and Barbara, cousin Charlotte, and grandchildren Joanna, Charles, Elizabeth, and Emma. Well wishes can be sent to his memorial website: https://www.forevermissed.com/robert-worth-sherrill/about.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -