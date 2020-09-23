1/1
Robert Spence
SPENCE, Robert H. "Bob" Robert H. "Bob" Spence, 85, of Atlanta, GA died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sunrise of East Cobb in Marietta, GA after several years of failing health. He was predeceased last year by his lifetime partner, Edwin Nystrom. Born in Atlanta, GA, son of Howell Cobb Spence and Katherine "Kittie" Haunson, he was a lifetime resident of Atlanta. Bob was a gifted musician and teacher. He received his Master's in Music from the Manhattan School of Music. Previously, he received a BFA degree from the University of Georgia, received First Prize in Piano from the Royal Flemish Conservatory in Antwerp, Belgium, and attended the Juilliard School of Music, New York. He taught music at Westminister School for 35 years and in 1974 was named a STAR Teacher. Bob often played at various venues in Atlanta, such as Theater of the Stars. Funeral services will be graveside at 2 PM, Saturday, September 26, at Decatur City Cemetery. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 23, 2020.
