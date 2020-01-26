|
|
|
SPRUILL, Robert Robert M. Spruill age 90, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 24, 2020. Mr. Spruill was a lifelong resident of Alpharetta and member of Birmingham Baptist Church. He retired from Fulton County after 37 years of service as an accountant. He loved God, his family, farming, his church and animals. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Spruill of Alpharetta; daughters, Sandra Perry (Craig) of Marietta and Sheila Spruill of Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Alice Perry, Katie Perry and John Perry. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, at 11 AM, at Birmingham Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Spruill family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, from 4 to 6 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 770 - 645 - 1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020