STINNETT, Sr., Robert Robert Tim Stinnett, Sr. was born in Stamps, Arkansas in 1931 to Mary Gantt and Tim Moore Stinnett. He went to Little Rock Central High and graduated from Washington Lee in Arlington, Virginia when his father, a career educator, became a director at the National Education Association. He returned to Arkansas to attend Hendrix College where he met Lois Byrd, whom he married on June 13, 1953, 10 days after graduating from George Washington University. A veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Korea, he returned to D.C., first as a CPA with the accounting firm Forrest E. Ferguson and Co, then began his career at Southern Railway in 1962, where he helped work on the formation of Amtrak and the merger that created Norfolk Southern and ended his career there as Senior Assistant Vice President in 1993, retiring to Great Waters on Lake Oconee to be near his grandchildren, where he lived for 24 years. In 2017 he moved to Park Springs in Stone Mountain, Georgia. An Eagle Scout and as a member of the Kiwanis Club in early years, Bob volunteered throughout this life. In retirement he served as Chairman of the Election Board, advisor to the Putnam County School Board, member of the Board of Tax Assessors, Treasurer of the Lake Oconee Community Church, and served on the Property Owners Association of Reynolds Plantation. He played golf often, hitting two holes-in-one, traveled extensively, visiting nearly every U.S. state and every country in Europe and supported his children's grandchildren's successes, attending sports events and performances. Bob Stinnett died peacefully May 27, 2019 in Atlanta. He is survived by Lois, his wife of 66 years, and his children Karen and Bob, his grandchildren Justine, Kellie and Robert, and his great grandson, Axel, plus niece Vicky and nephew Mark, cousins Kay and Anne, and his corgi Caiti. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Tom. A service and reception in his memory will be held at Pebblebrook Community Hall at 500 Springhouse Circle, Stone Mountain, Georgia on June 8, 2019 at 4 PM www.parksprings.com Charitable donations in his memory may be made to www.atlantabsa.org/plannedgiving for Georgia residents who can't afford Boy Scouts or can be sent to: Atlanta Area Council 1800 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339. His family asks that his friends continue to support cancer research in his memory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019