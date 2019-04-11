STOWELL, Robert Luther Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Robert "Bob" Stowell, aged 101, died peacefully April 9, 2019. Born August 26, 1917 in Belmont, New York to the late Paul and Dora Stowell, Bob lived a full and varied life. His career started at age 19 as a dairy farmer. After the death of Bob's father, he grew the family dairy farm into a large and successful business enabling him to support his mother and sister as well as help supply milk and butter to our troops during World War II. After selling the dairy farm, he pursued his goal of college and attended Georgia Tech. Three years later at age 38, he graduated with a degree in Applied Mathematics and went on to enjoy a 25 year career at Lockheed Martin as an operations analyst, retiring in 1989. It was while attending Georgia Tech that Bob met the love of his life, Patricia Maguire, a nursing student at Emory, leading to a wonderful 56 year love story. Pat predeceased Bob in 2016 and we rejoice that they are now reunited. Through his long time hobby of woodworking, Bob became a highly skilled furniture maker and he made many beautiful pieces for his home and his family. He later shared those woodworking skills as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity spending two days a week for 21 years hanging kitchen cabinets and mentoring other volunteers. Bob was a 48 year member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and enjoyed attending the Agape Sunday School Class. He was also an avid tennis player and jogger and, when he could no longer enjoy those activities, he walked every day. Bob will be remembered for his keen intellect, soft chuckle, humility and gentle spirit. His family will always cherish his steadfast love and devotion. Bob is survived by his daughter, Karen (Richard Parker); son, Paul; grandchildren: Richard Parker Jr., Laura Parker Sykes (Sam); Fraser Parker and his great grandson, Sam Sykes III. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Bob's loving caregivers: Margie Spivey, Lois Villa, Teresa Bowes and Marion Lee. Each of these ladies are angels on earth. The family plans a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in support of Habitat for Humanity. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care (678) 514-1000. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019