Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors
450 Church Street
Savannah, TN 38372
731-925-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert STROZIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert STROZIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert STROZIER Obituary
STROZIER, Dr. Robert I. Dr. Robert I. Strozier of Savannah, Georgia, died peacefully on April 28th, 2019. He was 89 years old. Beloved professor and community leader, his lifelong endeavors on behalf of his cherished city touched many lives. Dr. Strozier was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie Strozier, and his wife of 63 years, Helen Allred Strozier. He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Strozier Seklii, grandchildren Russell W. Smith, Lydia A. Seklii, Jordan D. Seklii, grand-daughter in-law Victoria H. Seklii, his great-grandson, Theodore D. Seklii, sister Anne D. Strozier, sisters-in-law Marian A. Cronic, Carolyn A. Martin, and Martha Strozier. Arrangements for a future gathering in celebration of his life are being planned and will be announced at a later date. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now