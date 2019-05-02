|
STUART, Robert L. Mr. Robert L. Stuart, 60, of Atlanta passed away Monday April 29, 2019. He was employed at Epps Aviation for 22 years. Robert is survived by his wife of 15 years, Carolyn W. Stuart; brother, Charles F. Stuart, Jr. of Panama City, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, & cousins. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 at Parrott Funeral Home. Those wishing may sign the online guest book at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, (770) 964-4800
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019