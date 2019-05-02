Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert STUART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert STUART

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert STUART Obituary
STUART, Robert L. Mr. Robert L. Stuart, 60, of Atlanta passed away Monday April 29, 2019. He was employed at Epps Aviation for 22 years. Robert is survived by his wife of 15 years, Carolyn W. Stuart; brother, Charles F. Stuart, Jr. of Panama City, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, & cousins. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 at Parrott Funeral Home. Those wishing may sign the online guest book at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, (770) 964-4800
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now