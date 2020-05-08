|
TONKIN, Robert (September 21, 1932 May 1, 2020) Robert E. Tonkin, known by many as "The Quiet Man", passed away peacefully at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday May 1, 2020, with his loving and devoted wife, Johnna, by his side. He was 87 years old. He was born on September 21, 1932 in Portsmouth, Virginia. After graduating from the Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, Virginia, Bob served with the United States Marine Corps in the south of France, from 1950 to 1954. After an honorable discharge, he began a long and successful career in retail with Jordan Marsh in Boston, Macy's in New York City, where he organized store openings, the Annual Flower Show, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and company advertising, and, finally, as an exec-utive store planner with Sears in Chicago. During his years working in retail, he enjoyed meeting the likes of Lyndon Johnson, Walt Dis-ney, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Albert Einstein, Hubert H. Humphrey, Roy Rogers, Nelson Rockefeller and Olgivanna Lloyd Wright. Bob, always the consummate and respectful gentle-man, never boasted about his connections. However, his family never ceased to be amazed by the names that arose when he reminisced about his life and career. In 1971, Bob and his late wife Dorothy moved to Nantucket, Massachusetts, opening their own antique business. For over forty years, Tonkin of Nantucket at 33 Main Street specialized in fine English and French furniture, military and naval artifacts and relics, original hand-painted pub signs from the United Kingdom, and thousands of other unique and historical pieces. Their shop also designed and manufactured Nantucket basket door knockers that could be found all over the island, region and country. Bob Tonkin loved Nantucket and Nantucket loved Bob Tonkin. The relationships, friendships and business ties he made during his time on the island were near and dear to him. The depth and breadth of his warm-hearted nature and magnanimity were endless, and those who were fortunate enough to know Bob were all better because of his presence in their lives. In 2002, Bob married Johnna Mounts (nee Reynolds). She became his everything and he was the beacon of light in her life. For more than eighteen years they shared a wonderful life and love together continuing to run their antique business, traveling the world, enjoying each oth-er's company and splitting time between their homes in England, Virginia, Georgia and on Nan-tucket. Bob was a wonderfully caring and affectionate stepfather to three adoring children (who he sweetly referred to as "Johnna's chickens") Hillery McNeill (John) of Atlanta, Georgia; Su-zanne Morrissey (Brent Partlow) of Walla Walla, Washington; and Brian Mounts (Blake Laus-man) of South Bend, Indiana. In addition, he leaves behind six loving step-grandchildren Jack and Annie McNeill; Maddy Morrissey; Jacob Pribilsky; and Meghan and Dylan Mounts. If you wish to honor Robert Tonkin, please consider making a donation in his name to the Nan-tucket Historical Association at nha.org. Upon choosing the "Give to the Annual Fund" option, please click "Tribute Information" to allocate your contribution in Robert's memory. You can also make a gift by mail (check payable to the Nantucket Historical Association) to the Development Department, Nantucket Historical Association, P.O. Box 1016, Nantucket, MA 02554. Donations can also be made in memory of Robert Tonkin to "Agape Hospice Care Foundation", Agape Hospice Care Foundation, P.O. Box 801087, Acworth, GA 30101.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2020