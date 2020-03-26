|
TORRAS, Sr., Robert M. Robert M. Torras, Sr., 86, was born in Brunswick, Georgia and attended high school at Glynn Academy. He graduated from Georgia Tech with degrees in Industrial Engineering and Industrial Management. He served as a pilot in the US Air Force. He was married to Susan for 59 years. They had four children: Deborah, Robert, Jr., Brian, and the late Margaret Moore. He is the son of the late Fernando Joseph Torras, the first of four family members who graduated from Georgia Tech. F. J. Torras received his civil engineering degree in 2008, then built roads and railroads all over the world. He was noted for building the causeway from Brunswick to St. Simons Island that was named for him. Bob Torras, Sr. owns and operates a number of businesses. Two of his companies are manufacturing operations. Torco, Inc. in Marietta, Georgia is a contract manufacturer of precision machined parts. He ran this company and was charged with sales and the engineering including the design of fixtures and special purpose machines. The second manufacturing company, Kut Kwick Corp in Brunswick, GA produces large, special-purpose machines for mowing road rights-of-way, highways, parks and other large areas as well as machines for clearing brush from woodlands for beautification and fire control. He designed and patented a complete line of hydraulic slope mowing machines. He has 12 US patents and 7 foreign patents on these machines. He designed and built Brunswick Landing Marina in Brunswick, GA, which currently has the greatest number of boats at salt-water slips of any marina on the Georgia coast. It took 10 years and an act of congress to get it permitted. His real estate operations include Kennesaw Mountain Business Park and Corporate Center in Marietta, GA West Point Plantation, with 293 homes and the Torras tract, a six- acre residential development on the St. Simons Island ocean front. Atlantic Southeast Enterprises manages several real estate operations in Brunswick, GA including two commercial real estate companies in the early stages of development. The Brunswick Landing a 101- acre missed use waterfront development and the Habersham Commercial development. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 US-17 Brunswick, Georgia 31525. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020