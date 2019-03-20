TURNER, Robert "Bob" Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service for Robert (Bob) Turner on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the Chapel of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 2:30 PM. Dr. Bill Britt, Senior Minister, will officiate. A reception will follow to celebrate the social nature of Mr. Turner. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Turner requested donations be made in his memory to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA., 30305. Robert Lee Turner, Jr., of Atlanta, GA., entered the Church Triumphant on March 13, 2019. He was born in Royston, GA., on January 24,1929, to Jessie Ranew and R. Lee Turner, Sr. His mother died in 1938. In 1941, his father married Nelle Edwards, a Royston school teacher. "Mama Nelle," as he affectionately called her, was an integral part of his life; in return, he was a loving and devoted son until her death in 1990. He was predeceased by his only sibling, Jane T. Whitfield. Mr. Turner graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Business. After working in the Pentagon, serving in the US Army and a couple of corporate jobs, Mr. Turner found his "home" at Rich's Department Store. He retired as Credit Manager of Rich's-Lenox Square store after 28 years. Mr. Turner maintained close ties with extended family and friends from Franklin County, GA., Rich's, his Church family of over 50 years at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and friends from the Family Life Center at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. He shared a very special bond with the families of Jim and Dinah Watson and Jeff and Jacquie Wansley. Anyone who counted Mr. Turner as a true friend was blessed beyond measure. With his quick, dry wit and endearing personality, he was easy to love and a joy to be around no matter what the situation. Spontaneous lunches were a real treat. He was always ready to "go" whether it was to Royston for the day or just to lunch at his favorite BBQ, Cuban, Italian, or French restaurants. We grieve because we love. We are comforted because we know he will "dwell in the house of the Lord forever and ever and ever..." Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019